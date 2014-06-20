Unsplash logo
Unsplashのホーム
A magnifying glass
navigation menu
Unsplash logo
Unsplashのホーム
A magnifying glass
検索
広告
Unsplash+
ログイン
/
今すぐ申し込む
写真を
送信する
navigation menu
Kimberly Richards
@kimberlyrichards
A heart
A plus sign
無料ダウンロード
Chevron down
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
特集されたコレクション
エディトリアル
A forward-right arrow
共有
Letter i inside of a circle
情報
More Actions
A map marker
913 Carrizo Canyon Rd, Ruidoso, NM 88345, USA, United States
Calendar
2014年6月20日（UTC）
に公開
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Unsplashライセンス
の下、無料で利用可能
iStockでプレミアム関連写真を閲覧する | コード：UNSPLASH20で20%オフ
関連するタグ
グレー
913カリゾキャニオンrd
ルイドソ
nm 88345
アメリカ合衆国
アメリカの画像と写真
道
Hdの雪の壁紙
Hdの森の壁紙
寒い
曲線
霧
Hdウッド壁紙
Hdの緑の壁紙
曇り
雲の写真と画像
霧
靄
道標
ヘッドランプ
Public domain images