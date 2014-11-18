Unsplash logo
Unsplashのホーム
A magnifying glass
navigation menu
Unsplash logo
Unsplashのホーム
A magnifying glass
検索
広告
Unsplash+
ログイン
/
今すぐ申し込む
写真を
送信する
navigation menu
Paweł Bukowski
@bukowski
A heart
A plus sign
無料ダウンロード
Chevron down
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
特集されたコレクション
エディトリアル
A forward-right arrow
共有
Letter i inside of a circle
情報
More Actions
Calendar
2014年11月18日（UTC）
に公開
Safety
Unsplashライセンス
の下、無料で利用可能
iStockでプレミアム関連写真を閲覧する | コード：UNSPLASH20で20%オフ
関連するタグ
Hd都市の壁紙
Hd ブルーの壁紙
Hd都市の壁紙
ダウンタウン
Hd都市の壁紙
道
建物
横断歩道
タクシー
横断歩道
ヨーク
新着
車の画像と写真
人
アメリカ合衆国
Hdニューヨーク市の壁紙
交差点
スカイライン
アベニュー
ウォーキング
Free pictures