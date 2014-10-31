Unsplash logo
Unsplashのホーム
A magnifying glass
navigation menu
Unsplash logo
Unsplashのホーム
A magnifying glass
検索
広告
Unsplash+
ログイン
/
今すぐ申し込む
写真を
送信する
navigation menu
Ivanna Salgado
@banana88
A heart
A plus sign
無料ダウンロード
Chevron down
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
特集されたコレクション
エディトリアル
A forward-right arrow
共有
Letter i inside of a circle
情報
More Actions
Calendar
2014年10月31日（UTC）
に公開
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Unsplashライセンス
の下、無料で利用可能
iStockでプレミアム関連写真を閲覧する | コード：UNSPLASH20で20%オフ
関連するタグ
建物
路地
Hd都市の壁紙
路地
道
Hd都市の壁紙
Hd都市の壁紙
石畳
影の多い
建築
スクーター
狭い
歩行者
ヨーロッパ
ヨーロッパ
イタリア 画像と写真
歩行者専用区域
イタリアの
オートバイの写真と画像
Hdの空の壁紙
HD Wallpapers