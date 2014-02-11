Unsplash logo
Unsplashのホーム
A magnifying glass
navigation menu
Unsplash logo
Unsplashのホーム
A magnifying glass
検索
広告
Unsplash+
ログイン
/
今すぐ申し込む
写真を
送信する
navigation menu
Petter Rudwall
@petterrudwall
A heart
A plus sign
無料ダウンロード
Chevron down
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
特集されたコレクション
エディトリアル
A forward-right arrow
共有
Letter i inside of a circle
情報
More Actions
A map marker
Stockholm, Sweden
Calendar
2014年2月11日（UTC）
に公開
Safety
Unsplashライセンス
の下、無料で利用可能
iStockでプレミアム関連写真を閲覧する | コード：UNSPLASH20で20%オフ
関連するタグ
ストックホルム
スウェーデン
雲の写真と画像
日没の画像と写真
日の出
建物
煙突
煙の背景
工場
工業用
街並み
汚染
環境問題
cloudscape
Hd都市の壁紙
Hd都市の壁紙
家の画像
環境
明るい背景
環境
Creative Commons images