Unsplash logo
Unsplashのホーム
A magnifying glass
navigation menu
Unsplash logo
Unsplashのホーム
A magnifying glass
検索
広告
Unsplash+
ログイン
/
今すぐ申し込む
写真を
送信する
navigation menu
Christian Bardenhorst
@christianbardenhorst
A heart
A plus sign
無料ダウンロード
Chevron down
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
特集されたコレクション
エディトリアル
A forward-right arrow
共有
Letter i inside of a circle
情報
More Actions
Calendar
2013年9月9日（UTC）
に公開
Camera
FUJIFILM, X10
Safety
Unsplashライセンス
の下、無料で利用可能
iStockでプレミアム関連写真を閲覧する | コード：UNSPLASH20で20%オフ
関連するタグ
建物
建築
陣地壕
Hdの空の壁紙
グレー
概要
Hd windowsの壁紙
見上げる
コンクリート
刑務所
外観
伝統的なデザイン
建築
放棄された
普通でない
屋根
ベトン
ビンテージ背景
プラットホーム
Hd都市の壁紙
HD Wallpapers