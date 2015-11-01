Unsplash logo
Unsplash ホーム
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Unsplash+を入手する
ログイン
画像を提出する
Sugar Bee
案件受付中
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
画像を編集
Plus sign for Unsplash+
無料ダウンロード
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
特集されたコレクション
写真
A forward-right arrow
共有
Info icon
情報
More Actions
青葉
Sugar Bee（@sugarbee）撮影の森、緑、植物、木の無料高解像度（HD）写真をダウンロードする
Calendar outlined
2015年11月1日（UTC）
に公開
Safety
Unsplashライセンス
の下、無料で利用可能
森
緑
植物
木
葉
葉
木壁紙
木背景
ブドウ
蔓
植物相
木の葉
蔦
木造
樹皮
トランク
クローズ アップ
iStockでプレミアム関連写真を閲覧する | コード：UNSPLASH20で20%オフ