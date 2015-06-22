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Duc Le
ducle
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赤い壁の脇に停められた白いバイクに向かってライスハットをかぶった人
Duc Le（@ducle）撮影の旅行、日本、人、日没の無料高解像度（HD）写真をダウンロードする
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2015年6月22日（UTC）
に公開
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旅行
日本
人
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アジア人
アジア
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外を眺める
麦わら帽子
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