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Matthew Smith
whale
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特集されたコレクション
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自然
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緑の葉植物の選択的写真
Matthew Smith（@whale）撮影の緑、地球、植物、草の無料高解像度（HD）写真をダウンロードする
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2015年1月20日（UTC）
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緑
地球
植物
草
自然背景
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生長
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苔
フォレスト
つのる
ぼやけた背景
松
植物相
小さな木
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人がいない
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