Unsplash logo
Unsplash ホーム
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Unsplash+を入手する
ログイン
画像を提出する
Johnson Wang
jdubs
Bookmark
A plus sign
画像を編集
Plus sign for Unsplash+
無料ダウンロード
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
特集されたコレクション
写真
A forward-right arrow
共有
Info icon
情報
More Actions
灰色の石の山のクローズアップ写真
Johnson Wang（@jdubs）撮影の浜、灰色、平和、岩の無料高解像度（HD）写真をダウンロードする
Calendar outlined
2015年6月4日（UTC）
に公開
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Unsplashライセンス
の下、無料で利用可能
浜
灰色
平和
岩
石
禅
岩
滲む
ボケ味
石
命令
平安
スタック
砂礫
小石
山
均衡
iStockでプレミアム関連写真を閲覧する | コード：UNSPLASH20で20%オフ