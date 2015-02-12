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Jamie Forrest
jpwf
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灰色のタンクトップを着た人が岸に向かって歩いています
Jamie Forrest（@jpwf）撮影の浜、男、人、海の無料高解像度（HD）写真をダウンロードする
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2015年2月12日（UTC）
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