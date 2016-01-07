Unsplash logo
Unsplash ホーム
A magnifying glass
検索
広告
Unsplash+
ログイン
写真を提出する
navigation menu
Alisa Anton
案件受付中
A checkmark inside of a circle
A heart
A plus sign
無料ダウンロード
Chevron down
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
A forward-right arrow
共有
Info icon
情報
More Actions
灰色のステンレス フォークとボウルにスライスしたイチゴのデザート
Alisa Anton (@alisaanton)が撮影したこの無料高解像度（HD）写真をダウンロードする
Calendar outlined
2016年1月7日（UTC）
に公開
Camera
SONY, DSLR-A700
Safety
Unsplashライセンス
の下、無料で利用可能
食べ物の画像と写真
果物の画像と写真
花の画像
チューリップ
花の画像
コーヒー画像
苺
ケーキ画像
カラフル
工場
お食事
皿
お菓子
製菓
陶器
デザート
クリーム
無料ストックフォト
iStockでプレミアム関連写真を閲覧する | コード：UNSPLASH20で20%オフ