無料ダウンロード
灰色のステンレス フォークとボウルにスライスしたイチゴのデザート
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

灰色のステンレス フォークとボウルにスライスしたイチゴのデザート

Alisa Anton (@alisaanton)が撮影したこの無料高解像度（HD）写真をダウンロードする

Calendar outlinedに公開CameraSONY, DSLR-A700
SafetyUnsplashライセンスの下、無料で利用可能
食べ物の画像と写真果物の画像と写真花の画像チューリップ花の画像コーヒー画像ケーキ画像カラフル工場お食事お菓子製菓陶器デザートクリーム無料ストックフォト

iStockでプレミアム関連写真を閲覧する | コード：UNSPLASH20で20%オフ