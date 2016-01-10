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Kate
katieasalerno
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毛皮に雪が積もった黒い犬の浅い焦点写真
Kate（@katieasalerno）撮影の肖像、犬、動物、冬の無料高解像度（HD）写真をダウンロードする
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2016年1月10日（UTC）
に公開
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Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
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犬
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冬
顔
雪
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ペット
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iStockでプレミアム関連写真を閲覧する | コード：UNSPLASH20で20%オフ