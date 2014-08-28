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Patrik Göthe
p
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本と棚のある図書館の建築内部写真
Patrik Göthe（@p）撮影の建築、書物、本、図書館の無料高解像度（HD）写真をダウンロードする
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2014年8月28日（UTC）
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