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Andreas
imwlf
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木の枝にとまる黄色い鳥
Andreas（@imwlf）撮影の動物、暗い、二人、冬の無料高解像度（HD）写真をダウンロードする
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2015年8月18日（UTC）
に公開
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Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
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花鶏
歴史的な画像
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