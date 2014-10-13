Unsplash logo
Unsplash ホーム
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Unsplash+を入手する
ログイン
画像を提出する
Catt Liu
maundytime
Bookmark
A plus sign
画像を編集
Plus sign for Unsplash+
無料ダウンロード
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
特集されたコレクション
写真
A forward-right arrow
共有
Info icon
情報
More Actions
台所に立つ人
Catt Liu（@maundytime）撮影の女、青い、靴、灰色の無料高解像度（HD）写真をダウンロードする
Calendar outlined
2014年10月13日（UTC）
に公開
Safety
Unsplashライセンス
の下、無料で利用可能
女
青い
靴
灰色
男の子
子供
フィート
ドレス
床
カーテン
ワードローブ
盲目
スカート
語り合う
隠れる
屋内
後ろ
求める
ジェネレーションY
iStockでプレミアム関連写真を閲覧する | コード：UNSPLASH20で20%オフ