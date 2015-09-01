Unsplash logo
Unsplash ホーム
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Unsplash+を入手する
ログイン
画像を提出する
Valeria Farina
tama
Bookmark
A plus sign
画像を編集
Plus sign for Unsplash+
無料ダウンロード
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
特集されたコレクション
写真
A forward-right arrow
共有
Info icon
情報
More Actions
トカゲのセレクティブフォーカス写真
Valeria Farina（@tama）撮影の動物、暗い、緑、岩の無料高解像度（HD）写真をダウンロードする
Calendar outlined
2015年9月1日（UTC）
に公開
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Unsplashライセンス
の下、無料で利用可能
動物
暗い
緑
岩
蛙
日光
滲む
ボケ味
明るい
蜥蜴
爬虫類
守宮
緑のトカゲ
月光
iStockでプレミアム関連写真を閲覧する | コード：UNSPLASH20で20%オフ