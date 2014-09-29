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Jeremy Cai
j
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ダイムの海近くの灰色と黒の石
Jeremy Cai（@j）撮影の海、青い、緑、白いの無料高解像度（HD）写真をダウンロードする
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2014年9月29日（UTC）
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
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