Unsplash logo
Unsplash ホーム
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Unsplash+を入手する
ログイン
画像を提出する
H&CO
案件受付中
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
画像を編集
Plus sign for Unsplash+
無料ダウンロード
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
共有
Info icon
情報
More Actions
グレースケール写真o建物
H&CO（@hngstrm）撮影の建物、建築、壁、灰色の無料高解像度（HD）写真をダウンロードする
Calendar outlined
2017年6月16日（UTC）
に公開
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Unsplashライセンス
の下、無料で利用可能
建物
建築
壁
灰色
葉
窓
アーバン
ストリートフォトグラフィー
台湾
コンクリートの壁
台北
シティビュー
都市探検
都市
植物
葉
オフィスビル
ハウジング
都市
iStockでプレミアム関連写真を閲覧する | コード：UNSPLASH20で20%オフ