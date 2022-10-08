SUNRISE, SUNSET

夜明けの水域
水域の茶色のボート
日没時に澄んだ青い空の下で穏やかな海
日没時のオレンジ色の雲
曇り空の下の吊り橋
昼間の赤い花びらの花の選択と集中
建物の近くに停泊する色とりどりのカヌー場
ゴールデンアワーのストーンヒンジのシルエット写真
日没時の山の写真
夜明けの水域
夜明けの青い海
ボートで写真を撮る男のシルエット写真
水域の茶色のボート
人と丘のシルエット
日没時に澄んだ青い空の下で穏やかな海
建物の近くに停泊する色とりどりのカヌー場
日没時のオレンジ色の雲
ゴールデンアワーのストーンヒンジのシルエット写真
日没時の山の写真
曇り空の下の吊り橋
昼間の赤い花びらの花の選択と集中
