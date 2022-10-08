Earth from Above

1951枚の写真
木々に囲まれた緑の湖の空撮
昼間に海のそばのドックに立っている人の航空写真
棚田の空撮
農村地域のグレースケールおよび航空写真
草原の道路の航空写真
グリーンクッシュ
白色光の黒いテキスタイル
グリーンクッシュ
白色光の黒いテキスタイル
棚田の空撮
農村地域のグレースケールおよび航空写真
木々に囲まれた緑の湖の空撮
草原の道路の航空写真
昼間に海のそばのドックに立っている人の航空写真
グリーンクッシュ
白色光の黒いテキスタイル
