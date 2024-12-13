Leh ladakh

paysage
autoroute
montagne
asphalte
nature
dehor
Leh
route
bleu
Ladakh
Inde
terre
maisonextérieur du bâtimentchâteau
lac au milieu des montagnes pendant la journée
LehFleuve IndusIndus
Route en béton gris près de la chaîne de montagnes sous le ciel bleu pendant la journée
routeautoroutegris
textile bleu, jaune et rouge sur sable gris près du lac et de la montagne pendant la journée
naturepaysageLac Pangong
Leh LadakhréflexionChamp agricole
homme conduisant une moto sur la route pendant la journée
PangAutoroute Leh Manalimotocyclette
personnes debout sur le rivage de la plage près de la montagne brune sous le ciel bleu pendant la journée
Lac PangongIndeLac à 14000 pieds
montagne de jour
route sans nom194401ciel
autorouteHimalayapaysage - paysage
Route en béton gris près d’une montagne enneigée pendant la journée
bleuHimachal Pradeshpaysage
Stationnement de motocyclettes de couleurs assorties stationné à côté d’un plan d’eau
Pangong TsoRoyal EnfieldVélos
Arbres verts près de la montagne brune sous les nuages blancs pendant la journée
héritagevillepapier peint
neigehorizontalcol de montagne
Temple blanc et or sous ciel bleu
Rue Shanti Stupashanti stupabâtiment
personnes debout sur un sol enneigé pendant la journée
Ladakhdehorspersonne
une rivière coulant sous un pont entourée de montagnes
Mont EverestAlpesPeuple indien
templeLieu de culteRégion du Ladakh
Moto standard rouge sur le chemin du sol
Marango RangarikVallée de Spitimontagnes
mer bleue près des montagnes brunes et blanches sous le ciel bleu pendant la journée
montagnelacEau
arbres verts près de la rivière sous le ciel bleu pendant la journée
fleuvebouddhistetourisme
