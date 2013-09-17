Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
COVID 19 Vaccine / Shots
Bradford Carrington
Share
13 photos
Mufid Majnun
Download
Kristine Wook
Download
Mufid Majnun
Download
CDC
Download
Daniel Schludi
Download
Hakan Nural
Download
Hakan Nural
Download
Hakan Nural
Download
Hakan Nural
Download
Daniel Schludi
Download
National Cancer Institute
Download
Trnava University
Download
Steven Cornfield
Download
You might also like
COVID-19
12 photos
· Curated by Heather Jauquet
covid-19
vaccine
vaccination
Immunisation Week
48 photos
· Curated by Micheile Henderson
immunisation
human
vaccination
Health
16 photos
· Curated by Gillian Clowes
Health Images
human
coronavirus
Related searches
shot
covid
vaccine
coronavirus
injection
human
covid-19
covid 19
vaccination
Brown Backgrounds
current event
covid19
arm
bottle
HD Grey Wallpapers
pandemic
medication
clinic
hospital
macau
china
covid-19 vaccine
macao
sinopharm
hand
coronavirus prevention
pandemic 2020
finger
#antibody
#child