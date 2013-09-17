Agile

Go to Michael Tarnowski's profile
23 photos
printed sticky notes glued on board
paper on wall
man wearing black sweater
printed sticky notes glued on board
man wearing black sweater
paper on wall
Go to Daria Nepriakhina's profile
printed sticky notes glued on board
Go to Leon's profile
man wearing black sweater
Go to Leon's profile
paper on wall

You might also like

Sprint
4 photos · Curated by Jun Cruz
sprint
workshop
postit

Related searches

agile
human
apparel
clothing
business
People Images & Pictures
student
work
Design Sprint
meeting
office
post it
sticky note
accessory
recruiting
recruitment
business meeting
home workspace
home office
jobsite
working from home
business woman
Women Images & Pictures
job app
apply
jobplatform
video call
job application
recruiter
zoom meeting
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking