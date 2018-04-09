The Civil Rights Movement in Color

These images are colorized by Jordan J. Lloyd from original black and white public domain photographs, forming part of a set of 20 images depicting moments of the Civil Rights Movement in America. They can be shared, used and modified for free.

Demonstrators walk along a street holding signs demanding the right to vote and equal civil rights at the March on Washington
Rosa Parks gives a speech at the Poor Peoples March in 1968
During the March on Washington a crowd stretches from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument
John Lewis speaks at a meeting of American Society of Newspaper Editors in Washington D.C.
Marchers holding signs demanding the right to vote at the March on Washington
Young African Americon women with signs raised behind them at the March on Washington, 1963
A portrait of Malcolm X
A crowd of demonstrators march during the Civil Rights March on Washington
Demonstrators holding signs demanding the right to vote and equal civil rights at the March on Washington
An African American man enters a movie theatre through the colored entrance
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mathew Ahmann in a crowd of demonstrators at the March on Washington
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gives a speech
African American demonstrators outside the White House, with signs demanding the right to vote and protesting police brutality against civil rights demonstrators in Selma, Alabama
A portrait of Angela Davis
Demonstrators sit with their feet in the Reflecting Pool during the March on Washington in 1963
A portrait of Thurgood Marshall
A young African American woman casting her ballot in 1964
Protestors hold signs reading "Stop Racial Discrimination Now!" during a demonstration at Picture Floor Plans, Inc.
Buses departing in front of the Washington Monument after the Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C.
A young African American boy drinks out of a fountain labeled 'Colored'
