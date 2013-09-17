Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Explore
›
Backgrounds
›
Desktop
›
PC
PC Backgrounds
Choose from a curated selection of PC backgrounds. Always free on Unsplash.
Animal Backgrounds
App Backgrounds
Color Backgrounds
Phone Backgrounds
Things Backgrounds
Download free PC background images
yosemite valley
united states
Computer Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
field
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
conifer
Computer Backgrounds
HD Neon Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
big sur
74977 ca-1
ca 93920
building
architecture
New York Pictures & Images
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Nature Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
flare
Light Backgrounds
eltz castle
road
gravel
dirt road
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Computer Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
conifer
Computer Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
building
architecture
New York Pictures & Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Nature Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
road
gravel
dirt road
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
big sur
74977 ca-1
ca 93920
yosemite valley
united states
Computer Backgrounds
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
flare
Light Backgrounds
eltz castle
outdoors
Nature Images
field
Computer Backgrounds
HD Neon Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
Road Trip with Raj
Download
Quentin Lagache
Download
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Casey Horner
Download
yosemite valley
united states
Computer Backgrounds
Matt Hardy
Download
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
Peter F
Download
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Nature Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
Anthony Intraversato
Download
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
Sean Foley
Download
Christian Becker
Download
flare
Light Backgrounds
eltz castle
WeRoad
Download
road
gravel
dirt road
Chris Liverani
Download
outdoors
Nature Images
field
Felix Bacher
Download
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
Lightscape
Download
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
conifer
Cameron Venti
Download
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Andy Art
Download
Computer Backgrounds
HD Neon Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Javardh
Download
Computer Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Cameron Venti
Download
big sur
74977 ca-1
ca 93920
Josh Rose
Download
Jason Briscoe
Download
building
architecture
New York Pictures & Images
Johannes Plenio
Download
Willian Justen de Vasconcellos
Download
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images