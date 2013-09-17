Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Explore
›
Backgrounds
›
Cute
›
Girly
Girly Backgrounds
Choose from a curated selection of girly backgrounds. Always free on Unsplash.
HD Girly Wallpapers
Animal Backgrounds
App Backgrounds
Cool Backgrounds
Event Backgrounds
Download free girly background images
lune petit
accessories
accessory
accessories
accessory
glasses
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
cosmetics
bottle
wristwatch
cosmetics
bottle
HD Orange Wallpapers
toe
nail
ogden
plant
Flower Images
daisy
electronics
cell phone
mobile phone
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
electronics
headphones
new jersey
electronics
mobile phone
HD Phone Wallpapers
cosmetics
bottle
box
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
accessories
accessory
sunglasses
cosmetics
bottle
wristwatch
HD Purple Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
lune petit
accessories
accessory
electronics
headphones
new jersey
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
cosmetics
bottle
HD Orange Wallpapers
electronics
cell phone
mobile phone
electronics
mobile phone
HD Phone Wallpapers
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
accessories
accessory
sunglasses
HD Purple Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
plant
Flower Images
daisy
accessories
accessory
glasses
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
cosmetics
bottle
box
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
cosmetics
bottle
wristwatch
cosmetics
bottle
wristwatch
toe
nail
ogden
Izabelly Marques
Download
lune petit
accessories
accessory
Vanesa Giaconi
Download
electronics
cell phone
mobile phone
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Mariana Beltrán
Download
accessories
accessory
glasses
J. Kelly Brito
Download
electronics
headphones
new jersey
LARS KAIZER
Download
electronics
mobile phone
HD Phone Wallpapers
Laura Chouette
Download
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
Laura Chouette
Download
cosmetics
bottle
box
Laura Chouette
Download
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
Laura Chouette
Download
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
Laura Chouette
Download
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
Laura Chouette
Download
accessories
accessory
sunglasses
Laura Chouette
Download
cosmetics
perfume
bottle
Laura Chouette
Download
cosmetics
bottle
wristwatch
Laura Chouette
Download
cosmetics
bottle
wristwatch
Σελήνη
Download
HD Purple Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Laura Chouette
Download
cosmetics
bottle
HD Orange Wallpapers
Alexandru Acea
Download
Sharon McCutcheon
Download
toe
nail
ogden
Mitchel Lensink
Download
plant
Flower Images
daisy